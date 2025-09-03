Vaux unveils latest beer to enjoy exclusively on train journeys

The latest addition to Grand Central’s services is set to be just the ticket for beer lovers.

The rail operator has partnered with Sunderland’s Vaux Brewery to create ‘On the Rales’ - a personalised beer exclusively served on Grand Central services.

On the Rales is available exclusively on Grand Central services | Grand Central

Brewed at Vaux’s base in Roker, the IPA will only be available as part of Grand Central’s on board catering offer.

It marks a collaboration with two Sunderland businesses, with Grand Central’s parent company, Arriva, having roots that trace back to the city, beginning as the Cowie family’s business in 1938. The rail operator also has offices in Fawcett Street.

Steven Smith, director, Vaux Brewery added: “We’re proud to be working with Grand Central and it’s fantastic that they are so keen to champion local businesses along their route.

“The beer is brewed half a mile from where the trains depart from Sunderland station so it seemed a good fit for us to work together.”

It's the latest pour from Vaux | Grand Central

Luke Purcell, senior marketing manager, Grand Central, said: - “We’re proud to be a champion of businesses along the routes we service, and this partnership exemplifies that.

“It marries together two Sunderland stories on our trains - Vaux’s brewing renaissance and Arriva’s roots - while giving passengers something genuinely local and high quality to enjoy on board.”

For many communities in the North East and Yorkshire, including Sunderland, Halifax, Hartlepool and Pontefract, Grand Central is the only operator providing direct links to London.

Earlier this year, following the extension of Grand Central’s track access rights through until 2038, the operator confirmed an order for nine cutting-edge hybrid trains to replace its entire fleet, offering more comfortable and greener travel options, whilst increasing seat numbers by 20 per cent.

This means an additional 400,000 seats will be available per year, for passengers to enjoy ‘On the Rales’. The new trains are to be built locally in Newton Aycliffe.

Grand Central also has live proposals in place with the rail regulator to provide new services to other areas of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, offering direct services from Cleethorpes, Grimsby, Habrough, and Scunthorpe.

These services could be in place as early as December 2026 and could provide over 775,000 additional seats annually, generating up to £30.1 million per year for the local economy through improved business, tourism, and connectivity.