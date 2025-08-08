13 photos of The Vault Yard building's past as the new Sunderland bar gets ready to open

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

A new addition to the Low Row pub scene will soon be here - and here’s what the building looked like in the past.

Works are nearing completion at The Vault Yard, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

We have photo memories of the time when the building was known as Bobby’s, Establishment, and Baroque.

Join us as we celebrate the recent history of a building which is about to get an exciting new future.

Christmas revellers who were having fun in Baroque in this festive view from December 2003.

1. Christmas fun

Christmas revellers who were having fun in Baroque in this festive view from December 2003. | se

Kelly Casey, Kyna Richardson and Vicky Addison were enjoying the Christmas season in 2003. They were spreading the Stay Soft Stay Safe 'don't drink and drive' message in Baroque.

2. An important message

Kelly Casey, Kyna Richardson and Vicky Addison were enjoying the Christmas season in 2003. They were spreading the Stay Soft Stay Safe 'don't drink and drive' message in Baroque. | se

Tim Knight was the manager of Baroque when this Echo archive photo was taken in December 2003.

3. Tim takes the spotlight

Tim Knight was the manager of Baroque when this Echo archive photo was taken in December 2003. | se

Debbie Moore, from Shiney Row, won a competition in 2008 to rename the Baroque. Her prize was a year's supply of beer.

4. Debbie's a winner

Debbie Moore, from Shiney Row, won a competition in 2008 to rename the Baroque. Her prize was a year's supply of beer. | se

