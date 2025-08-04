Sneak peek inside Sunderland's new £600k bar which honours history of the site

Sunderland will soon have a new bar to check out - and it’s one that honours the colourful history of the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are very nearing completion at The Vault Yard, which has seen a £600k transformation of a well-known pub spot on Low Row.

Theatre Leisure owner Lee Robson and CEO Lee Smith | Sunderland Echo

Most recently operating as Bobby’s, the bar has had a number of guises over the years, including Establishment, and is probably best known for its time as Baroque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But its history in the city actually stretches back to the early 1900s when it opened as church hall, as well as going on to be used as a school room over the years.

The Edwardian building has been bought by Theatre Leisure Ltd who are bringing a new bar to the city, whilst honouring its past.

The most has been made of the bar's original features | Sunderland Echo

Original windows have been unblocked to allow natural light to pour back into the building, and old oak once used on the original Baroque bar repurposed in new snug areas.

The name is also inspired by the site’s history which houses nine lead-lined vaults in the subterranean crypt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also plenty of new features, including all new carpet, furnishings, decor, rewiring, sound and light systems and the creation of a new beer garden at the back of the site.

It will open to the public from noon on Friday, August 15, but we went for a sneak peek as the finishing touches are made.

The bar is due to open on August 15 | Sunderland Echo

Lee Robson, who owns Theatre Leisure Ltd with wife Lesley, has long wanted to buy the site and make the most of its features.

It complements the Sunderland hospitality firm’s neighbouring ventures, The Rabbit and Street Bar, but has its own aesthetic and offering, with more of a focus on live music to make the most of the acoustics of the old church hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always loved this building,” said Lee. “It has so much history which we’ve tapped into. We are Sunderland lads, and we’re putting a good bit of money into this, but we want this pub to reach its full potential again. It’s been so many things over the years, but everyone talks about it being Baroque.

Read More RIO opening date and the other new food & drink businesses heading to Sunderland

“Back then it was the first £1million bar fit out in Sunderland.”

Lee Smith, CEO at Theatre Leisure, said: “So many people have memories of this building and we’ve really enjoyed looking into the history of it and bringing back things people remember, like repurposing the oak from the old Baroque bar and making some replica gargoyles.”

Builders even managed to find an old internal window that had been covered up, featuring a French and English coat of arms meaning love and power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar is nearing completion in Low Row | Sunderland Echo

“Every time someone took over the bar, something got boarded up, but we’ve stripped it all back,” said Lee.

Other features include uniforms from the Coldstream Guards, with whom Lee Robson served.

The team is working with Sunderland Music City on the live music offering, which will take place every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Unlike the other Theatre Leisure venues, The Vault Yard will be open seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response we’ve had so far has been absolutely brilliant,” added Lee. “Low Row is a great street for the town and it will be even better when RIO opens in September.”

As well as live music, The Vault Yard has full Sky Sports.