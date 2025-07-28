RIO opening date and the other new food & drink businesses heading to Sunderland

Here’s a roundup of what’s heading our way and when.
For our chat with the owners of RIO see here.
1. RIO, Low Row, September
Work is well underway on the new RIO Steakhouse, which is one of the most anticipated new openings in the city. The team at the popular North East-based hospitality brand are doing a major £500k refit of the old Halo sit in Low Row, also known for its time as Bud Bigalows. They're aiming to open this September. Pictured are owners Rodrigo Grassi Duarte and Howard Eggleston at the new site. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Vault Yard, Low Row, mid-August
Another new addition heading to Low Row is The Vault Yard, in the unit which has previously operated as Baroque and Establishment and, more recently, Bobby's. The bar has been bought by Theatre Leisure Ltd who are transforming it into The Vault Yard with a view to opening mid-August. It’s the fourth acquisition for the team in this stretch of pubs, after the success of The Rabbit and Street Bar, as well as its upstairs champagne bar, Victoria’s Loft. | The Vault Yard
3. Blacks Corner, Culture House, Autumn
Autumn will see the arrival of Blacks Corner at the new £27m Culture House in the heart of Keel Square. It will be the fifth site for the cheese and charcuterie specialists and they'll be offering the farmhouse produce for which they've become famed and more. The team will also cater for events taking place in the venue, including the Sky Garden overlooking the city. The venue will create 40 new jobs, taking the Blacks Corner workforce to more than 100. | Sunderland Echo
4. Elephant Rock, Roker, soon
Works are nearing completion on the old shelter in Marine Walk which is set to open as new bar and cafe, Elephant Rock very soon. It's being brought to the city by the directors at Vaux in partnership with TV architect George Clarke. Named after the rock formation which once divided Roker and Seaburn, it will offer a wide range of beers, including, of course, Vaux products, and a food offering | Sunderland Echo
