RIO opening date and the other new food & drink businesses heading to Sunderland

2 . The Vault Yard, Low Row, mid-August

Another new addition heading to Low Row is The Vault Yard, in the unit which has previously operated as Baroque and Establishment and, more recently, Bobby's. The bar has been bought by Theatre Leisure Ltd who are transforming it into The Vault Yard with a view to opening mid-August. It’s the fourth acquisition for the team in this stretch of pubs, after the success of The Rabbit and Street Bar, as well as its upstairs champagne bar, Victoria’s Loft. | The Vault Yard