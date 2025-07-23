We can't wait to open in Sunderland say RIO owners as work forges ahead on site

“We’re so excited to finally open in Sunderland and be part of all the great things happening here,” say the owners of RIO as the city’s most-anticipated new restaurant takes shape.

The authentic Brazilian steakhouse, Rio Sunderland works continue in Low Row's former Halo site with co-owners Rodrigo Grassi Duarte and Howard Eggleston. | Sunderland Echo

Famed for its unlimited meat offering, RIO steakhouse is one of the North East’s most successful hospitality brands, where it’s regularly top-rated at its branches in Newcastle and Cheshire.

Sunderland will be the eighth RIO opening and is a £500,000 investment in the city spanning 10,000sqft.

As work forges ahead on the site, the team is working towards a September opening with an opening lunchtime offering starting at £20 and an evening offering starting from £30.

Works are ongoing to totally reconfigure the site with a view to opening this September | Sunderland Echo

It’s been a long time coming, with it first announced RIO was heading to the city in 2022, and owners Howard Eggleston and Rodrigo Grassi Duarte say they’re as keen as everyone to see it finally open its doors.

RIO had originally been earmarked for the old Frankie & Benny’s site in Sunnside, but they encountered delays with the previous landlord before the Sunniside Leisure block was purchased by Sunderland City Council.

A new home was found at the former Halo unit in Low Row, also well-known for its time as Bud Bigalows.

But, again they were faced with delays, this time due to water damage.

Now the structural problems have been resolved, it’s full steam ahead with the team on site to totally reconfigure the site.

The Sunderland site will look similar to the Warrington branch | RIO

The kitchen has been made 10 times the size of the previous space to accommodate its specialist grills, a new ceiling has been installed, new bar built, air-con installation and other building works ahead of RIO putting its trademark aesthetics on the site.

Sunderland can expect the tropical Rio de Janeiro-inspired features of the other sites, as well as the most being made of the outdoor area to create a garden space, and a giant Guinness toucan mural on the side of the building.

“We really understand people’s frustration. In the time we announced Sunderland we’ve opened three other sites, but we’re more ready than ever,” said Howard. “We are very committed to this site and investing in Sunderland.

“We’re so excited to open in Sunderland and be part of all the great things happening here. Everyone we speak to in our supply chain, the breweries, have been talking this city up. There’s a real buzz.”

RIO offers unlimited cuts of meat | Sunderland Echo

The hospitality firm also owns the Tomahawk brand which has 11 sites, including the popular Boat Club in Durham.

Speaking about the popularity of the brand, which opened its first restaurant in Jesmond in 2019, Howard said: “People like that they can come for a meal and know exactly what they’re spending. We’re also really authentic. 60 / 70% of our staff are Brazilian and they won’t serve anything they wouldn’t eat themselves.

“They’re also really passionate about people having a fantastic time. Sunderland is just the right market for us.”

So keen are the team that they’re already in talks for other ventures in Sunderland.

RIO is currently recruiting for its Wearside site, including front of house, floor supervisors, bar managers and more.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to email a CV to [email protected]

How the RIO offering works

The authentic Brazilian steakhouse uses a traffic light system of red and green coasters where, if your coaster is on green, specially-trained gaucho chefs keep bringing you churrasco meat to carve at your table in a traditional Rodizio style or, if you’re full, you can turn the coaster to red.

There’s various different cuts of meat from which to choose, including fillet steak, pork loin, chicken legs, Brazilian sausages and more.

There’s also an unlimited salad bar to accompany the meats. It’s a set price and you can eat as much as you want during your sitting.