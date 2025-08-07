Hundreds of Sunderland people have shared their most precious memories - of summer days when they walked to the beach.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a Wearside tradition which got you all reminiscing.

Crowds bask in the sunshine at Seaburn and Roker in 1955. You just can't beat a day at the beach. | se

‘You’ve never lived if you have never had a egg and tomato sandwich covered in sand’

Lots of you remembered the sandwiches you packed, the route you took and the different ways you kept your bottles of pop cool.

Read More 13 sizzling Sunderland photos taking you back to the long hot Summer of 1976

Let’s have a look at some of your comments which you shared with the Sunderland Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading down to the beach in a Sunderland Echo archive scene from 1956. | se

Brian Moon said: “If you have never had a egg and tomato sandwich covered in sand for your lunch you’ve never lived.”

Chopped boiled egg and tomato sandwiches with chips

Thanks to him and to Jill Hendry who said those days were ‘blissful.

“We used to walk from Redhouse to Seaburn. We would usually get the bus back but they were always packed!!

A relaxing day at the beach in the 1950s. | se

“Mam would be pushing the pushchair with all the bags hung on the handles. Chopped boiled egg and tomato sandwiches packed and we always got chips to have with them. No matter how hard you tried the sand always got in your sandwich. Deckchairs, windbreaks and those rectangular green tents to get changed in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digging a hole to keep your bottles of pop cool

Over to Tinlizzy Pot who said: “We walked from Pallion to Seaburn with sugar and bread sandwiches or jam sandwiches. It was hard to walk back again but you did it as you had to, no choice.

“We did have a treat once and got the train from Pallion station to Cox Green with a bell tent for a holiday, simple pleasures that meant so much at the time.”

Thanks also go to Claire Kelf who remembered: “We would get the bus to Seaburn and meet loads of family down there. Dig a hole to keep the pop cool and chicken sandwiches with the odd crunch from the grains of sand. We’d stay the whole day and go winkle picking. Great memories.”

Read More The Cat and Dog steps in 13 wonderfully nostalgic images

Beach all day. Ready for bed by 8

Next is Kath Watson who shared: “Walked to the beach, took food, played all day and ready for bed by 8. Happy carefree times when the majority of us had very little but enjoyed a great childhood full of happy memories. We definitely had the best years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red House was the starting point for Emily Hendry Natton and her children. “Then on to Cato Square to pick my sister up with her kids, then to Clive Street Southwick to pick my other sister up with her kids.

“Then off we would trot to Seaburn for a great afternoon at the beach.”

What could be better than a stroll at Seaburn with fish and chips to enjoy in August 1990. | se

‘The kids used to fight as to who would push the baby's pram’

She said one of the youngsters always ended up in the ‘lost children’ section without fail.

And thanks to Christine Hesketh for her comments. She said: “We all walked from Pallion across Alex bridge which always spooked me a little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kids used to fight as to who would push the baby's pram. Seems less tiring to have something to hold on to. Great family time on packed beach. Smell of sea and chips in the air. Sandy sarnies and a shared bottle of pop! Great times.”

Get in touch if you have memories of Summers at the beach by emailing [email protected]