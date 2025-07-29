The Cat and Dog steps in 13 wonderfully nostalgic images

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Join us on the clifftops and at the beach for 13 views of a favourite Sunderland spot.

It’s the Cat and Dog Steps which has been a favourite sunspot for Sunderland people for many decades.

Look at the numbers of people who turned out to enjoy the air, sun and scenery from the 1950s to 2018.

The Wearside Echoes newsletter with Chris Cordner delivers a monthly round-up of retro memories - sign up for free here

Coastline beauty. See if you can spot some familiar faces in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

1. Scenes to savour

Coastline beauty. See if you can spot some familiar faces in these Sunderland Echo archive photos. | se

Photo Sales
Near the Cat and Dog steps on a relaxing 1950s scene.

2. Days by the seaside

Near the Cat and Dog steps on a relaxing 1950s scene. | se

Photo Sales
Heading down to the beach in a Sunderland Echo archive scene from 1956.

3. On the steps

Heading down to the beach in a Sunderland Echo archive scene from 1956. | se

Photo Sales
The Cat and Dog Steps in 1963. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you.

4. A 60s view

The Cat and Dog Steps in 1963. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice