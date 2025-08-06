Sunderland Retro: 13 mystery Wearside photos showing a bakery, stage acts and shops

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

How many of the faces and places in these mystery black and white photos taken around Sunderland do you recognise?

All of these photos were found in the Sunderland Echo archives but many have a touch of mystery to them, and we need your help.

Tell us more about The Rink, the pilot’s cutter, Pickersgills houses and the mystery bakery.

If you have the answers, let us know in the comments section.

All we know is that this photo was taken at The Rink in Sunderland. Who is the smartly dressed man in the photo and which year is this?

1. A puzzler at The Rink

All we know is that this photo was taken at The Rink in Sunderland. Who is the smartly dressed man in the photo and which year is this? | se

Photo Sales
A beautifully cryptic photo but we would love it if you could tell us where it is.

2. Where is it?

A beautifully cryptic photo but we would love it if you could tell us where it is. | se

Photo Sales
This one looks like a scene from a stage play, perhaps at the Empire Theatre. Can you provide the answers?

3. Fill in the blanks

This one looks like a scene from a stage play, perhaps at the Empire Theatre. Can you provide the answers? | se

Photo Sales
Three people on the seafront but where is the picturesque location and who are the people having a chat on the promenade.

4. A chat on the seafront

Three people on the seafront but where is the picturesque location and who are the people having a chat on the promenade. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice