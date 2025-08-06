All of these photos were found in the Sunderland Echo archives but many have a touch of mystery to them, and we need your help.
Tell us more about The Rink, the pilot’s cutter, Pickersgills houses and the mystery bakery.
If you have the answers, let us know in the comments section.
1. A puzzler at The Rink
All we know is that this photo was taken at The Rink in Sunderland. Who is the smartly dressed man in the photo and which year is this? | se
2. Where is it?
A beautifully cryptic photo but we would love it if you could tell us where it is. | se
3. Fill in the blanks
This one looks like a scene from a stage play, perhaps at the Empire Theatre. Can you provide the answers? | se
4. A chat on the seafront
Three people on the seafront but where is the picturesque location and who are the people having a chat on the promenade. | se
