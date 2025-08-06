Back in the news! 13 photos from the days of Littlewoods in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Published 6th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Hendon’s vast site off Commercial Road - where Littlewoods once stood - is back in the news.

Work is forging ahead on a 125,000 sq ft industrial park which is being built on the prime brownfield land, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It gives us a chance to look back at the days when the Littlewoods site made the headlines from charity events in 2003 to news of redundancies in 2010.

Have a look and see how many photo memories you recall;

This Littlewoods Index Centre worker was taken into police custody by Sgt Paul Garland - but only until enough money was raised for Comic Relief in 2003.

1. An arresting sight

This Littlewoods Index Centre worker was taken into police custody by Sgt Paul Garland - but only until enough money was raised for Comic Relief in 2003. | se

Louise Woods from Littlewoods, second left, was happy to hand over £1,500 for the Childrens Respite Care Fund in 2004. The money was raised by the company's staff in Hendon.

2. Happy to help in 2004

Louise Woods from Littlewoods, second left, was happy to hand over £1,500 for the Childrens Respite Care Fund in 2004. The money was raised by the company's staff in Hendon. | se

Sunderland legends Bobby Kerr and Jimmy Montgomery visited the Littlewoods centre in 2004. They collected funds from staff members who held a Red and White Day to raise money for the Statue for Stokoe Appeal.

3. A legendary day in 2004

Sunderland legends Bobby Kerr and Jimmy Montgomery visited the Littlewoods centre in 2004. They collected funds from staff members who held a Red and White Day to raise money for the Statue for Stokoe Appeal. | se

Staff at the Littlewoods call centre showed their Christmas spirit when they put together a hamper for Age Concern in 2006, with Margaret Atkinson handing over the donation to Richard Fairweather.

4. A lovely gesture at Littlewoods

Staff at the Littlewoods call centre showed their Christmas spirit when they put together a hamper for Age Concern in 2006, with Margaret Atkinson handing over the donation to Richard Fairweather. | se

