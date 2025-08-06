It gives us a chance to look back at the days when the Littlewoods site made the headlines from charity events in 2003 to news of redundancies in 2010.
1. An arresting sight
This Littlewoods Index Centre worker was taken into police custody by Sgt Paul Garland - but only until enough money was raised for Comic Relief in 2003. | se
2. Happy to help in 2004
Louise Woods from Littlewoods, second left, was happy to hand over £1,500 for the Childrens Respite Care Fund in 2004.
The money was raised by the company's staff in Hendon. | se
3. A legendary day in 2004
Sunderland legends Bobby Kerr and Jimmy Montgomery visited the Littlewoods centre in 2004.
They collected funds from staff members who held a Red and White Day to raise money for the Statue for Stokoe Appeal. | se
4. A lovely gesture at Littlewoods
Staff at the Littlewoods call centre showed their Christmas spirit when they put together a hamper for Age Concern in 2006, with Margaret Atkinson handing over the donation to Richard Fairweather. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.