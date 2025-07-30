Mackies Corner in 13 magical memories of the iconic Sunderland landmark

One of Sunderland’s most iconic landmarks is 180 years old this year.

Mackies Corner was built in 1845 on the site of a house owned by Dr William Clanny, inventor of the miner's safety lamp.

Since then, it has undergone huge changes and the Sunderland Echo has been there to capture many of them on camera.

Have a look and re-live them with us.

Mackie's Corner with the Havelock on the right of the photo.

1. A busy day

Mackie's Corner with the Havelock on the right of the photo.

Mackies Corner showing a horse drawn tram in a rare submitted photograph.

2. A rare view

Mackies Corner showing a horse drawn tram in a rare submitted photograph.

Mackies Corner pictured at the time of the last coronation.

3. Queues at Mackies Corner

Mackies Corner pictured at the time of the last coronation.

Every New Year’s Eve, runners ran the full length of Fawcett Street, starting from Mackie’s Corner and ending at the Gas Office corner, before the Town Hall Clock completed its 12 chimes. The record was never broken but we do know that the tradition finally ended 50 years ago when the Town Hall Clock was removed.

4. The Mackies Corner run

Every New Year's Eve, runners ran the full length of Fawcett Street, starting from Mackie's Corner and ending at the Gas Office corner, before the Town Hall Clock completed its 12 chimes. The record was never broken but we do know that the tradition finally ended 50 years ago when the Town Hall Clock was removed.

