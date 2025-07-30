Mackies Corner was built in 1845 on the site of a house owned by Dr William Clanny, inventor of the miner's safety lamp.
Since then, it has undergone huge changes and the Sunderland Echo has been there to capture many of them on camera.
Have a look and re-live them with us.
1. A busy day
Mackie's Corner with the Havelock on the right of the photo. | se
2. A rare view
Mackies Corner showing a horse drawn tram in a rare submitted photograph. | other 3rd party Photo: other 3rd party
3. Queues at Mackies Corner
Mackies Corner pictured at the time of the last coronation. | se Photo: se
4. The Mackies Corner run
Every New Year’s Eve, runners ran the full length of Fawcett Street, starting from Mackie’s Corner and ending at the Gas Office corner, before the Town Hall Clock completed its 12 chimes.
The record was never broken but we do know that the tradition finally ended 50 years ago when the Town Hall Clock was removed. | se Photo: se
