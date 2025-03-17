Titanic: A Sunderland insight into the tragedy, including the myths and truths
Bernard Hope will speak on the topic in the March talk given by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
A closer look at the disaster
More than 1,500 people lost their lives when the ship hit an iceberg and sunk on its maiden voyage in 1912.
Bernard will look at the stories, truth and myths behind the disaster in his fully illustrated talk which will be given on Thursday, March 20, in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.
Door open at 6.40pm and the talk starts at 7.30pm.
‘A mysterious silence’
Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “The talk is well illustrated and its title is Titanic - Truths and Myths’.
This Sunderland Echo headline shows the news which greeted Wearsiders in 1912.
‘Startling report unconfirmed’ said one of the headlines and another added: “A mysterious silence’.
The Antiquarian Society holds monthly talks which have covered intriguing topics in the past including how Sunderland looked in the Victorian era, to Wearside’s mansions and the people who lived in them.
A treasure trove of Wearside history
Admission to the latest event is £2 for members and £3 for non-members.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
