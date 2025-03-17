This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The truths and myths behind the sinking of the Titanic will be examined in a fascinating Sunderland event - and here’s how you can be there.

Bernard Hope will speak on the topic in the March talk given by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

A closer look at the disaster

The Titanic sunk in 1912, 1,500 passengers died in the disaster | Getty Images

Bernard will look at the stories, truth and myths behind the disaster in his fully illustrated talk which will be given on Thursday, March 20, in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.

Door open at 6.40pm and the talk starts at 7.30pm.

‘A mysterious silence’

Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “The talk is well illustrated and its title is Titanic - Truths and Myths’.

This Sunderland Echo headline shows the news which greeted Wearsiders in 1912.

The headlines which Sunderland Echo readers read in April 1912. | se

‘Startling report unconfirmed’ said one of the headlines and another added: “A mysterious silence’.

The Antiquarian Society holds monthly talks which have covered intriguing topics in the past including how Sunderland looked in the Victorian era, to Wearside’s mansions and the people who lived in them.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding its season of illustrated talks. | other 3rd party

A treasure trove of Wearside history

Admission to the latest event is £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

