Why Sunderland's past should be celebrated - a new book explains all

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read

The people and places of Sunderland should be heralded - and local author Marie Gardiner is doing just that.

She has produced a book called ‘Celebrating Sunderland’ and describes it as 'the people, places, achievements, and events of this great city'.

Putting on parties and parades

It covers everything from the rise of the the Sunderland International Airshow to the town - later the city - putting on its best for the parties and parades through its streets.

Celebrating Sunderland will be out later this month.Celebrating Sunderland will be out later this month.
Her book discovers how one local architect changed lives and created a lasting legacy after a heart-warming encounter with a homeless boy.

It looks at FA Cup wins, feats of derring-do, and awards for valour.

Cathy Cowan and Marie Watson of Sunderland and Susan Phillips, of Seaham, were pictured boarding the train for the journey to Sheffield for the FA Cup semi final.Cathy Cowan and Marie Watson of Sunderland and Susan Phillips, of Seaham, were pictured boarding the train for the journey to Sheffield for the FA Cup semi final.
Heroes in all parts of Wearside society

The book looks at Mowbray Park, architect Frank Caws, Len Gibson, the heroes of the holocaust, Hylton Castle, Houghton Feast and much more.

It looks at the shipyards, royal visits to the town, and Sunderland's FA Cup triumphs.

Cargo ship Ruddbank ready for launch at Deptford shipyard of Sunderland Shipbuilders Ltd, November 1978. (Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens)Cargo ship Ruddbank ready for launch at Deptford shipyard of Sunderland Shipbuilders Ltd, November 1978. (Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens)
The book says: "They say football is in your blood and in the case of Sunderland, this just might be the truth."

The photo-filled book has scenes from the 1973 FA Cup glory days and Queen Elizabeth ll on Wearside.

Copies are available soon

Marie Gardiner is a writer and photographer from Sunderland, now living in County Durham. After earning her degree in film and media, she worked as a broadcaster before starting a media company with her partner, which under the banner of Lonely Tower Film & Media, and it produces historical documentaries.

Celebrating Sunderland is available in paperback from July 15, costing £15.99 from Amberley Publishing.

It is also available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats.

