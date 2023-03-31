Len Gibson BEM, of West Herrington, endured more than three years on the notorious Burma Railway, suffered near-starvation, disease and brutality, malnutrition, typhus and malaria as a Japanese prisoner of war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the charity’s founder Brian Burnie is campaigning to create a statue of Len to remember him and all other Far East Prisoners of War designed and built by Ray Lonsdale, the creator of Seaham’s ‘Tommy’ statue.

A petition has been set up calling for supporters to back the plans.

It is proposed to be situated on the route of the Sunderland to Newcastle VJ Day Walk, at Roker Cliff Park, Sunderland.

Brian said: “I’ve said it before, Mr Len Gibson was the greatest gentleman I’ve ever met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He never stopped giving to his community; his time and skills to encourage young people to reach their goals was truly admirable.

“Len was a proud Sunderland man through and through. He had a lifelong passion for the power of education and became Headmaster of Hasting Hill School in Sunderland for 17 years.

Charity Boss Brian Burnie at Len’s 101st Birthday celebrations, Herrington Country Park. Picture by North News.

“I feel the city owes it to Len and all other Far East Prisoners of War to have a permanent memorial in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope to attract thousands of signatures in support so a statue can be erected on the path of the annual VJ Day Walk at Roker, it would be wonderful.”

Len’s daughter Jennifer Gladwell, who now lives in Humberside is also backing the campaign.

“Speaking on behalf of myself and the family we are absolutely delighted that my dad, Len Gibson, is to be honoured with a permanent statue of him in his beloved home city of Sunderland,” she said.

The sketch by Ray Lonsdale showing the concept for the statue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dad was a true son of Sunderland leaving only when he enlisted in the army in 1939 returning in 1945 after spending over three years as a prisoner of war in Japanese hands.

"When my parents drove or walked along the sea front they would both turn to each other and say, ‘We wouldn’t live anywhere else’.”

She added: “Dad spent many years teaching in Sunderland and supporting the city however he could, in particular always be available to play an active part in the town’s famous Remembrance Parades.

"He was absolutely amazed and honoured to be awarded the British Empire Medal in 2019 at the age of 99 for his work in the community of Sunderland and also the support he had offered his own comrades and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Len Gibson and Daughter Jennifer Gladwell at VJ Day 75 commemorations 2020 at Daft as a Brush House. Picture by Tony Iley Media.

Jennifer said said her dad had been a big fan of the Tommy statue in Seaham, and the family was therefore thrilled its creator had agreed to make another work in his honour.

“I also know that my father would want this statue to serve as a poignant reminder of all the sons of Sunderland who lost their lives fighting for their country as well as those who returned home,” she said.

"This would be a truly fitting memorial to all of the ‘Forgotten Army’ and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Price that was paid we will always remember, every day every month not just in November”

Artist Ray Lonsdale has sketched out an early draft suggestion for the statue.

Len was passionate about music, the loss of his guitar as a Prisoner of War was heartbreaking for him.

Now, he is visualised handing one of his beloved instruments to a Japanese child – a poignant symbol of giving, hope and forgiveness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together we can make this happen”, added Mr Burnie, “We need everyone in Sunderland and the whole North east to sign the petition and spread the news about this campaign to remember all of our VJ Heroes.”