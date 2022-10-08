Return of the Houghton Feast for 2022 sees hundreds turn out for the annual parade - and a roast ox sandwich

Bagpipers, classic cars and vintage steam engines were among the highlights which passed through Newbottle Street and the Broadway.

And hungry revellers were once again able to take their fill of the traditional roast ox – provided they had remembered to reserve their portion in advance.

Stilt walkers formed part of the procession through Newbottle Street and Broadway

The food offering, the carving duties of which was handed to the Mayor of Sunderland, city councillor Alison Smith, as tradition dictates, dates back as far as the 1500 and the then Rector Bernard Gilpin.

But this is still predated by the Houghton Feast itself, which can trace its origins back more than 800 years, marking the christian church’s Michaelmass celebration of the archangels.

Among those tucking in a serving of roast ox was Jill Cull, 38, who was visiting the event for the first time, along with Stu, 40, and Joe, 14.

She said: "I'm from Seaham but I never knew this existed until this year.

"We have really enjoyed it, it is just nice to see the community coming back together again."

Plans to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee at this year’s Feast were made before the death of Her Majesty in September, but many elements have been retained as a tributes to the late monarch.

Other highlights planned over the course of the 10-day festival include Monday’s (October 10) fireworks display, concerts, coffee mornings and art exhibitions.

Kevin Johnston, chairman of the Feast steering committee and a Sunderland City Councillor, said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant, it was great to see Newbottle street and the Broadway full of people, to see all our community groups come together to take part.

“Would like to say a big thank you to all the organisers who helped make it possible for the people of Houghton and the wider area to enjoy.”

The full programme of events is available through the event’s website.

Vintage vehicles were among the highlights in the parade.