The 2022 Houghton Feast returned with a bang.

See the opening night of the 2022 Houghton Feast in pictures, as the event returns to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds gathered to see the return of the annual Houghton Feast for 2022.

By James Harrison
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:19 pm

Crowds packed the route along the Broadway for the opening ceremony last night (Friday, October 7), with the Houghton Pipe Band, Zazz Dancers, Houghton Area Youth Brass Band, and the Houghton Feast Children’s Choir among the entertainment on offer.

Festivities organised for the feast, which has been held in various forms for more than 800 years, are slated to continue until Sunday, October 16.

Highlights include roasted ox sandwiches, which will be available to be picked up from The Old Rectory later today (Saturday, October 8), and a firework spectacular on Monday (October 10).

Plans to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee were made before the death of Her Majesty in September, but many elements have been retained as a tributes to the late monarch.

See below for a selection of pictures from the opening ceremony.

1. Pipe down

The Houghton Pipe Band are a mainstay of the event.

Photo: Alex Elliot / NNP:NNP

2. Carnival atmosphere

Hundreds turned out for the opening night.

Photo: Alex Elliot / NNP:NNP

3. Dancing shoes

The Zazz Dancers were part of the opening parade.

Photo: Alex Elliot / NNP:NNP

4. Time honoured traditions

The Houghton Feast has been held in various forms for more than 800 years.

Photo: Alex Elliot / NNP:NNP

