After the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Houghton Feast returned in 2021. The food, rides and displays are all set to return this year, as are the traditional roasted hog.

When is the 2022 Houghton Feast?

This year’s festivities will run between Friday, October 7 and Sunday, October 16.

Houghton Feast's annual firework display

What is happening at this year’s Houghton Feast?

Starting on the first Friday of October, the event will begin with a community-led show to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. This was arranged and confirmed before the death of Her Majesty in September and the show will be acting as a way for the festival to commemorate the late monarch.

The festival’s fun fair will be making a return throughout the week with the exception of Sunday, October 9, while roasted ox sandwiches will be available to be picked up at The Old Rectory on Saturday, October 8. Later on the Saturday, the town will host the event’s carnival parade.

The Feast’s firework spectacular will take place at 7:30pm on Monday, October 10.

A full list of events throughout the week can be found through the event’s official website.

Why did Houghton Feast begin?

The history of the event is thought to go as far back as the 1100s with Michaelmas, a dedication festival which celebrated St Michael’s and All Angels Church which still sits in the town centre to this day.

During the Middle Ages, Michaelmas became a religious feast. This was also around the time when traditions developed at the festival, firstly cooking the first geese of the season, but it was only in the 16th century that the event started to become what it is today.

This started with the generous actions of Bernard Gilpin, who became the rector of the parish of Houghton-le-Spring in 1557, and who insisted on welcoming anyone who wanted food to a feast each Sunday between Michaelmas and Easter. It is also said that Gilpin inaugurated the feast as we know it today through donating an ox each year, which would be roasted and divided between the people of the town.