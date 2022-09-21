Houghton Feast Parade set to return in October - here's what we know so far

The annual Houghton Feast Parade is back this year as the centuries old event is set to take place on Saturday, October 8 at the start of the week-and-a-half Houghton Feast celebrations in Houghton-le-Spring.

Spectators will be able to see the show along Newbottle Street and The Broadway where they can enjoy music, dancing and novelty cars.

This year, the event will be hosted under new management with organisers at The Old Rectory.

The Houghton Feast parade in Newbottle Street.

The parade will begin with the Primary Dash, organised by Houghton Harriers & AC, followed by Houghton Pipe Band, and then a procession of classic and novelty vehicles, with walking and dancing community groups following behind.

Crowds are also welcome to join in the fun at Rectory Park after the Parade where there will be a family fun day, organised by Houghton Residents CIC, a live performance from Unity Choir, the traditional Ox-Roast plus Murphy's Funfair down at the Showground.

Kate Jowsey, Activities and Events Coordinator at The Old Rectory said: “After issues with funding and lack of support, many were unsure if the Parade would be going ahead in 2022.

Zazz dancers at the Houghton Feast parade.

"I am happy to say that thanks to everyone's hard work and resilience, with support from volunteers from the 41 Club & Roundtable, Houghton Feast Carnival Parade is due to take place on Saturday 8th October.”