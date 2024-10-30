Search to reunite medals with relatives of Sunderland war hero killed in WWII

A search is under way to find the relatives of a Sunderland war hero - so they can be reunited with medals awarded for his courage.

The posthumously awarded medals are in the name of Sergeant Norman Potts, who was a Flight Engineer in the Royal Air Force.

No trace of the crew

Sgt Potts was flying in a Lancaster plane when it crashed into the sea off Ramsey, Isle of Man, in 1943.

The search is on for the family of Norman Potts who was posthumously awarded this medal. | ugc

The wreckage was salvaged by a trawler but no trace of any of the flight crew could be found.

A letter was sent to his relatives who were living in Givens Street in Roker at the time.

A close-up on another of the medals awarded to Sgt Norman Potts. | ugc

Another official correspondence to the family said: “The Under-Secretary of State for Air presents his compliments and by Command of the Air Council has the honour to transmit the enclosed awards granted for service in the war 1939-45.

Sorrow shared by the Air Council

“The Council share your sorrow that Sgt N Potts in respect of whose service these awards are granted did not live to receive them.”

The posthumously awarded medal to Sgt Potts. | ugc

There was also an address on the box in which the medals were presented and that was Neale Street, also in Roker.

The letter from the Air Council which tells of its sorrow at the loss of Sgt Potts. | ugc

But in recent years, the medals, box and letters have been in the possession of Jack Loughton.

His relative Mick Swan contacted the Sunderland Echo to say: “The medals were in the possession of my late uncle, Jack Loughton.

“We don't know how they came to be in Jack’s possession and we'd like any family of Mr Potts to have them.”

If you can help, email [email protected] to tell us more.