Search to reunite medals with relatives of Sunderland war hero killed in WWII
The posthumously awarded medals are in the name of Sergeant Norman Potts, who was a Flight Engineer in the Royal Air Force.
No trace of the crew
Sgt Potts was flying in a Lancaster plane when it crashed into the sea off Ramsey, Isle of Man, in 1943.
The wreckage was salvaged by a trawler but no trace of any of the flight crew could be found.
A letter was sent to his relatives who were living in Givens Street in Roker at the time.
Another official correspondence to the family said: “The Under-Secretary of State for Air presents his compliments and by Command of the Air Council has the honour to transmit the enclosed awards granted for service in the war 1939-45.
Sorrow shared by the Air Council
“The Council share your sorrow that Sgt N Potts in respect of whose service these awards are granted did not live to receive them.”
There was also an address on the box in which the medals were presented and that was Neale Street, also in Roker.
But in recent years, the medals, box and letters have been in the possession of Jack Loughton.
His relative Mick Swan contacted the Sunderland Echo to say: “The medals were in the possession of my late uncle, Jack Loughton.
“We don't know how they came to be in Jack’s possession and we'd like any family of Mr Potts to have them.”
If you can help, email [email protected] to tell us more.