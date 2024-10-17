Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lost grave of a Sunderland soldier killed during the Second World War has finally been found in Italy, 81 years after his death.

MOD

Trooper Frederick Stobart of the Royal Tank Regiment was captured around Tobruk in North Africa and was killed as he attempted to escape his captors after being held as a prisoner of war in Italy.

Now, after research submitted by a researcher to the Common Wealth Graves Commission (CWGC), he is now being properly remembered.

Alexia Clark, a caseworker at the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre, part of the Ministry of Defence, also known as the ‘War Detectives’, said: “It has been a privilege for me to have been involved in restoring Tpr Stobart’s name to him, and to have organised the service of rededication for him today.

“I am grateful to the researcher who submitted the original evidence and thus starting this process off, and to Tpr Stobart’s military family for attending today to honour his sacrifice.”

The life and service of Tpr Stobart

Frederick Stobart was born in Sunderland in 1916.

He lived with his maternal grandparents for some of his childhood, but there are no records about his young life or schooling. He joined the Army in 1935, listing his previous occupation as a steel grinder.

He served at home, and in India during the years immediately before war broke out in 1939, and joined the British Expeditionary Force in May 1940 By August 1940, he was in the Middle East, where he remained until June 1943, when he was sent to take part in the invasion of Italy.

The JCCC said he appears to have been captured around Tobruk in North Africa in late June 1943 and to have become a prisoner of the Italians at Camp 54 at Fara in Sabina, in the Lazio region of Italy.

In September 1943 when Italy capitulated, Stobart was many prisoners who found themselves without guards and took the opportunity to escape.

Captain Oliver Gash of the Royal Tank Regiment lays a wreath in remembrance of Tpr Stobart | MOD

He travelled north, with fellow escapee, Pte Robert Quinn of the Durham Light Infantry, into the hills where they relied on local people for help.

Unfortunately, their freedom was short-lived, and they were recaptured by the Germans within a few days.

According to contemporary reports, both men were shot whilst trying to escape from a transport taking them to a new camp.

Quinn was taken to hospital, but Stobart died.

Burial and discovery

Tpr Stobart was buried in a civilian cemetery at Monte Libretto by two German soldiers, a local policeman and four other prisoners, according to notes on the grave register record.

But there were no documents or means of identifying the body, and the other prisoners burying him did not seem to know him.

After the war Stobart’s remains were recovered and moved to the war cemetery at Bolsena where he was buried as an unknown casualty of the 1939 – 45 war, with a date of death in September 1943. However, it was not the end of the story.

Padre David Anderson leads the service for Tpr Stobart | MOD

Eight decades later, in the present day, an independent researcher submitted evidence to the CWGC believing they had found the final resting place of Tpr Stobart.

The research included excerpts from a Red Cross interview with Stobart’s fellow escapee Pte Quinn, which was conducted while he was in hospital, and still a prisoner of war.

Quinn had described the escape and what had happened to his Stobart, without naming him.

It was his testimony, along with other supporting documents which were crucial in proving this case, the JCCC said.

Tpr Stobart's headstone | MOD

The researcher’s evidence was reviewed, and extra work conducted by the National Army Museum and JCCC concluded that now, 80 years after his death, it is possible to clearly identify where Tpr Stobart is buried.

A rededication service for Tpr Stobart was organised by the JCCC at the CWGC Bolsena War Cemetery in Italy on Tuesday, October 16, 2024

Geert Bekaert, director for Central and Southern Europe at the CWGC, said: "We are honoured to now be able to commemorate, by name, Trooper Stobart. It is a privilege to care for his grave and all those that lie here at Bolsena War Cemetery, in perpetuity."