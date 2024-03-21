The Sunderland bar which had its own creche
Once it was a garage. Then it became a Wearside wine bar with its own creche.
Transformed from an old garage
It was transformed from an old garage site in Station Road, Fulwell, and catered for everyone from nightclubbers to pensioners, young families to couples out for a pleasant evening.
When it first opened its doors to the public, Windmills was run by licensee Ann Veti and her brother Walter.
Walter took over the reins while Ann became licensee of Crocodillos in Chester-le-Street.
Packed out from Thursdays to Sunday nights
On the first anniversary of its opening, Ann said the first 12 months had been fantastic.
“I’d say Windmills is one of the most popular free house pubs in town - we’re just about packed out every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.”
The pub boasted two separate rooms - one which was aimed at the younger customer with music, pop videos, up-to-the-minute design and superb lighting.
There was also a quieter more traditional bar which was spot-on for the regulars.
A creche for the kids - relaxing drinks for mam and dad
It also provided what has turned out to be a popular service - the use of a children’s room.
During the day, mums and dads could have a relaxing drink while the kids were safely looked after in the creche.
