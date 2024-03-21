The Sunderland bar which had its own creche

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Once it was a garage. Then it became a Wearside wine bar with its own creche.

That's Windmills which was became a new addition to the Sunderland social scene in 1987.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the bar in Windmills in 1987.

Transformed from an old garage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was transformed from an old garage site in Station Road, Fulwell, and catered for everyone from nightclubbers to pensioners, young families to couples out for a pleasant evening.

When it first opened its doors to the public, Windmills was run by licensee Ann Veti and her brother Walter.

Walter took over the reins while Ann became licensee of Crocodillos in Chester-le-Street.

Memories of Windmills as it looked in 1988.

Packed out from Thursdays to Sunday nights

On the first anniversary of its opening, Ann said the first 12 months had been fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d say Windmills is one of the most popular free house pubs in town - we’re just about packed out every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.”

The pub boasted two separate rooms - one which was aimed at the younger customer with music, pop videos, up-to-the-minute design and superb lighting.

There was also a quieter more traditional bar which was spot-on for the regulars.

Outside Windmills in this Echo archive view from March 1988.

A creche for the kids - relaxing drinks for mam and dad

It also provided what has turned out to be a popular service - the use of a children’s room.

During the day, mums and dads could have a relaxing drink while the kids were safely looked after in the creche.