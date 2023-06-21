Nine wine memories from Sunderland, featuring Windmills, Blueberries and more

We're getting tones of Wearside's past in this retro wine tribute

It's English Wine Week - and that's a chance to celebrate everything about wine in the UK.

Whether it's your homegrown brew or a cheeky little number at your local, this is the week for you.

Here at the Echo, we are paying tribute with a look back at 9 wine scenes from Wearside's past.

So if you were toasting the World Cup at the Lambton Worm in 2010, tucking in to a tipple at Windmills in 1987, or doing your bit for the Nifty 50 Club in 2004, we've got it covered.

A toast to all these wine scenes from the Sunderland Echo vaults.

Members of the Nifty 50 club were tucking in to wine and cheese 19 years ago. Here are Asda staff Pauline Harrison, left, and Tracy Tough, right, with Doris Eaton and Sadie Guy.

Staff at the Lambton Worn revealed a wine for the World Cup 13 years ago. Here are Martin Haswell, Peta Halliwell and John Nutman.

Oliver's Dental Studio was offering an Italian meal for two to customers who signed up in 2010. Here are Katherine White and Toni Kirby tucking into pasta.

