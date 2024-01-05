We've spotted the cameras at Sunderland Uni, the Civic Centre and Washington

Drama lovers are in for a treat with the return of crime series Vera.

She's been a regular visitor to Wearside during filming, as this series of great retro photos show.

And we've seen Brenda at the Washington Riding Centre where she is the patron of a charity.

Now's your chance to catch up on these retro images of a star on Wearside - and why not follow all the show's latest news on the Sunderland Echo's dedicated page to the TV drama.

1 . On your screens once more Vera is back this weekend and here's some of the times we've seen its star Brenda Blethyn on Wearside. Photo Sales

2 . The crew's in town The Vera drama series on location at the St Peter's Campus of Sunderland University in June 2019. Photo Sales

3 . An intricate operation It's quite the set-up when the Vera team arrives. Here they are at Sunderland University five years ago. Photo Sales