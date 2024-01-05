News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

11 pictures of Vera filming in and around Sunderland as detective series returns to ITV with series 13

We've spotted the cameras at Sunderland Uni, the Civic Centre and Washington

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:57 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:58 GMT

Drama lovers are in for a treat with the return of crime series Vera.

It's back on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday with headlining star Brenda Blethyn on our screens once more.

She's been a regular visitor to Wearside during filming, as this series of great retro photos show.

The TV cameras have filmed at Sunderland University, the Civic Centre car park, Chester-le-Street and the City Tea Rooms.

And we've seen Brenda at the Washington Riding Centre where she is the patron of a charity.

Now's your chance to catch up on these retro images of a star on Wearside - and why not follow all the show's latest news on the Sunderland Echo's dedicated page to the TV drama.

Vera is back this weekend and here's some of the times we've seen its star Brenda Blethyn on Wearside.

1. On your screens once more

The Vera drama series on location at the St Peter's Campus of Sunderland University in June 2019.

2. The crew's in town

It's quite the set-up when the Vera team arrives. Here they are at Sunderland University five years ago.

3. An intricate operation

Filming at the City Tea Rooms in 2019. Tell us if you watched the cameras rolling in July that year.

4. And action

Filming at the City Tea Rooms in 2019. Tell us if you watched the cameras rolling in July that year.

