Filming for the 11th series of Vera took place in Sunderland's civic centre car park.

12 photos as Vera stars spotted filming at Sunderland's civic centre car park

The stars of the crime drama Vera were spotted filming in a Sunderland city centre car park as work on the 11th series continues.

By Ryan Smith
4 minutes ago

The Burdon Road multi-storey was used by the hit programme’s makers as they worked on the 11th series of the ITV detective show in May 2021.

Brenda Blethyn, who takes the lead role in the North East-set drama, and Kenny Doughty, who plays Dec Sgt Healy, were spotted alongside the production crew at the spot.

The award-winning show is made by Silverprint Pictures, which is part of ITV Studios.

Kenny Doughty, who returns as Det Sgt Aiden Healy, in Sunderland as he filmed the ITV hit drama.

2. Coffee break

Supporting actors enjoying a coffee break and chat in between filming scenes.

3. A break in filming

Stars of the show took several breaks from filming throughout the day.

4. A quick wave

Brenda Blethyn waved to fans of the show as she headed back into the car park as the production resumed.

