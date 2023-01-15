12 photos as Vera stars spotted filming at Sunderland's civic centre car park
The stars of the crime drama Vera were spotted filming in a Sunderland city centre car park as work on the 11th series continues.
The Burdon Road multi-storey was used by the hit programme’s makers as they worked on the 11th series of the ITV detective show in May 2021.
Brenda Blethyn, who takes the lead role in the North East-set drama, and Kenny Doughty, who plays Dec Sgt Healy, were spotted alongside the production crew at the spot.
The award-winning show is made by Silverprint Pictures, which is part of ITV Studios.