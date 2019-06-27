Vera filming for new series at the University of Sunderland
Cast and crew of hit ITV series filmed scenes at the University of Sunderland on Thursday as work on series 10 gathers pace.
Film crews took over St. Peter’s campus at the University of Sunderland on Thursday, June 27, to film scenes for the latest series of Vera.
Students using the University library and canteen at the St. Peters Campus were met with dolly tracks, huge cameras, and spotlights, as crew set up shots within the University’s Prospect Building and lecture theatre.
Vera star Brenda Blethyn was spotted donning her trademark hat at the St. Peters Campus, as filming took place in the sunny weather.
Equipment trucks and catering services lined the river, next to the Glass Centre, as some students started to gather in the hopes of seeing the north-east detective.
A spokesperson for the University of Sunderland said: “We were happy to accommodate the cast and crew of Vera on our St Peter’s Campus on Thursday.
“The University runs a number of different Media programmes for students and we are strong advocates of film and television programming which is produced in the region.”
As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, it will see Blethyn back in action across the north-east as DCI Vera Stanhope, a role she has made her own, winning best actress at the Royal Television Society North East awards in 2017.
Series ten will return in 2020 on ITV, but an exact air date has not been given. Earlier this year ITV revealed series nine averaged weekly viewers of 7.9 million.