Brenda Blethyn announces she's to to quit Vera after 14 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brenda Blethyn has announced that she will leave Vera after more than a decade starring in the long-running ITV detective show.

The 78-year-old English actor will return for a 14th and final series as the unorthodox trench coat wearing Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More 11 pictures of Vera filming in and around Sunderland as detective series returns to ITV with series 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oscar nominee filmed in Sunderland on a number of occasions for the series, and established connections in the city, including as a patron of Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled in Washington, where she was a regular visitor with her dog Jack.

Brenda Blethyn is best known for her role as DCI Vera Stanhope in TV show Vera.

She said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

“The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Leading Vera actress Brenda Blethyn visiting Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled at the Washington Riding Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will film her last season this summer, which will bring more stories of murder mysteries from the North East of England in the form of two 120 minute episodes.

Blethyn won the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for Vera and has starred in the series since 2011.

The drama is based on the Vera Stanhope novels written by Ann Cleeves, whose works have also been adapted into the TV shows Shetland and The Long Call.

Brenda Blethyn, snapped by Naomi McDonald, as the production crew of Vera used Sunderland Civic Centre's car park as a set.

Silverprint Pictures creative director Kate Bartlett has been an executive producer on many of the series since the show’s inception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over 14 amazing series of Vera.

“So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn.

“She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times. And – of course – the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope.

“We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blethyn is also known for her critically acclaimed film work, earning an Oscar nomination for her role in Secrets & Lies and picking up a Bafta and Golden Globe for the 1996 comedy drama.

She was given best supporting actress nods by the Academy Awards and Bafta for the musical Little Voice.