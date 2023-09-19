Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Animal-lovers were delighted to get a visit from Vera as award-winning actor Brenda Blethyn dropped in to make a special guest appearance.

Brenda Blethyn pays a visit with dog Jack. Picture c/o Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled.

She may hail from Kent, but the Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee is a face of the North East, starring as the no-nonsense detective inspector Vera Stanhope in the TV crime series based on the books by Ann Cleeves.

And the actor also makes her presence felt off-camera while in the region, including as a patron of Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled, a registered charity based at Washington Riding Centre.

The family fun day. Picture c/o Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled.

The film and TV star took a break from filming to attend a family fun day at the centre earlier in September, where she served as a judge at the dog show - bringing along her own hound Jack to help out.

Brenda Blethyn and Jack. Picture c/o Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled

The pair judged the fastest recall class, and Jack himself took part in the Handsome Lad class, where he picked up the rosette.

Those attending also took the chance to pose for their picture with the star.

Brenda Blethyn and Jack. Picture c/o Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled

Eileen Curley, administrator for the centre, said "We were delighted that our patron Brenda Blethyn and her dog Jack could join us.

"They were happy to get involved and meet everyone. We really appreciate what a busy schedule Brenda has, so to take time out to come and support us deserves acknowledgement, and having Jack too was an added bonus.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to them for adding that special touch to our day."

Brenda Blethyn and Jack. Picture c/o Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled

Brenda Blethyn and Jack. Picture c/o Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled

Speaking on a previous visit, she said: “The staff are all so very friendly and even some of the horses, it is just makes you feel good coming here."

The animal-loving actor was once a keen rider, and while she admits she doesn't ride as much as she used to, she once rode across the Nevada desert with Kris Kristofferson.

Filming has been taking place on series 13 of Vera around the North East in recent months, with shooting beginning in May 2023 and wrapping earlier in September.