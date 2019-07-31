TV crews descend on Sunderland cafe to film ITV crime drama Vera
A film crew has descended on a Sunderland cafe to film the hit crime drama Vera – with actress Brenda Blethyn pictured outside.
Actors and crew of the popular show have been filming at the City Tea Rooms, in St Thomas’ Street, for part of the next series of the crime drama.
Last month film crews took over St. Peter’s campus at the University of Sunderland to film scenes for the 10th series.
Brenda Blethyn was pictured in her signature hat and mac outside the cafe on Wednesday, July 31.
As the show celebrates its 10th anniversary, Blethyn will be back in action across the north-east as DCI Vera Stanhope.
Her performance as the detective won her the best actress award at the Royal Television Society North East awards in 2017.
Series 10 will return in 2020 on ITV, but an exact air date has not yet been given.
Chris Braxton and Stephen Thompson are both extras in the show.
Chris, 52, said: “I think it’s fantastic that they’re filming here in Sunderland. I don’t live too far away and it’s great to see film crews in the North East and Sunderland in particular.
“It’s brilliant that we have things like this up in this area. We are getting more and more up this way now.”
Stephen, 63, added: “I’ve been doing this three years like Chris, you meet some great people, it’s a great experience and a confidence boost. There’s some great talent up here in the North East.”