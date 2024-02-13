Valentine's Day in Sunderland, from the 1970s onwards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Valentines Day. Dont you just love it.
Plenty of people have done in Sunderland over the years and we've got the Echo archive photos to prove it.
You lot have shown your love for pets, sweethearts and for charity and here are those scenes once more - as well as on our retro tribute film, which is attached.
A lovely celebration of the past
Cute pooches Flossie and Perry stole our hearts in this PDSA photo in Sunderland in 1974.
Did you try out the romantic seats in the Odeon? They were installed in time for Valentines Day in 1975.
In 1980, a display of 19th century sweetheart cards went on show at Sunderland Museum.
And they were making hearts out of glass at the National Glass Centre in 2006.
Some people have used the day to show their love for fundraising.
Children from Fulwell Kindergarten marked the day with a balloon release in 2003 and so did the youngsters Town End Farm Nursery in 2008.
A powerful message in pink
Also in 2008, Sunderland College students wore pink to raise money.
However you plan to celebrate the day, remember to show your love for the Sunderland Echo's retro pages.
Do it by emailing [email protected]