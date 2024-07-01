Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three of Wearside’s most iconic public buildings have been included in a new book.

The Town Hall and Civic Centre in Sunderland each have a section in the 96-page ‘Great Public Buildings of the North East’.

The front cover of the new book which is published in July. | other 3rd party

Baroque to abstract in detail

The latest publication from Amberley Books is by Michael Johnson, a Lecturer in Design History at Northumbria University.

It looks at the architecture ranging from baroque town halls to more abstract post-war buildings.

The Civic Suite in Sunderland. Pictured in the new book. | other 3rd party

Durham Town Hall is also included in the work which is described as an analysis of fascinating buildings in a single volume.

A city with a tragic architectural saga

The plans of Sunderland Town Hall. | other 3rd party

Sunderland Town Hall gets a whole section to itself. The book describes Sunderland’s architecture as ‘a tragic saga involving a much-loved Victorian town hall and a controversial but innovative civic centre, both of which fell prey to the wrecking ball.”

The Town Hall was an indication of the growth and prosperity in Sunderland at the time.

But the book adds: “The duties of local government eventually outgrew the building, prompting the construction of a new civic centre in 1964–70.”

‘Important late example of modernist architecture’

Sunderland Civic Centre which was once the administrative core of the city. | other 3rd party

The Civic Centre also has its own section and is described as contemporary.

It echoed the natural rock strata of Building Hill which gave it the character of a geological formation rather than an architectural monument.

It was ‘an important late example of modernist architecture’ but a new City Hall was authorised in 2019.

Dominated by a medieval citadel

Durham's striking Town Hall is one of the buildings to feature in the new book. | other 3rd party

The Gothic-style Durham Town Hall was said to be a ‘fitting’ addition to the city which was ‘dominated by its medieval citadel’.

The paperback book will be available from July 15 costing £15.99 and available from https://www.amberley-books.com/great-public-buildings-of-the-north-east.html