Fashion Students host their annual Fashion Show at a historic local venue

Students on the BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion degree at the University of Sunderland are preparing to host their annual fashion show at Durham Town Hall for the first time. The historic hall has provided the perfect inspiration for the aesthetic theme of the show whilst providing easy access for all visitors, being on the main trainline from London and just off the A1 and A19.

The BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion degree at the University of Sunderland was established in 2009 and since then has gone from strength to strength. The degree helps students to consider the whole fashion market, analyse future trends, develop brands, garment construction, learn the marketing mix, understand visual merchandising, create promotional materials, learn graphic design, styling and photography as well as giving them access to the fashion journalism degree. In the 2nd year one of the key modules covers planning and managing events, this includes their annual fashion show.

The fashion show on Thursday 30th May 2024, will not only feature the incredible work of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students based at the Sunderland city centre campus, but it will also include the beautiful work of their international students based at campuses in Tashkent and Singapore!

The fashion show gives the students the chance to showcase the work they've produced on the course to a wider audience and will include designs which have been created through live projects with Sam Weller Ltd and Barbour International, as well as the Neuthread Initiative by the charity Daisy Chain. The degree prides itself on being a key 'sustainability champion' and educating students on the importance of responsible design is embedded firmly into their projects and assignments.

Official Sponsors Sam Weller Ltd. and SDC Enterprises Ltd. as well as the International Development Team at the University of Sunderland have played a huge part in ensuring the show goes ahead during some turbulent financial times and the staff and students are extremely grateful.

For more info please contact

Deputy Programme Leader/Senior Lecturer BA(Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion

Naomi Austin on [email protected]