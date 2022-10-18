The building, on Burdon Road, was vacated by Sunderland City Council earlier this year, after it moved to City Hall at Riverside Sunderland.

Demolition contractors have now started to dismantle the 1960s building, paving the way for the new homes to be built.

Demolition works have been begun on the old Sunderland Civic Centre.

The development is part of a wider programme of regeneration in the city centre which hopes to double the number of people living and working in the area.

It also supports the council’s plans to build more than 7,000 new homes within the next ten years.

Properties will be sold under Vistry’s house building brand, Linden Homes and will range from one to four bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial works have already been carried out on the old civic centre.

The new development also includes a proposal to recreate Saint George’s Square – an area which suffered bomb damage during the Second World War and lost to redevelopment in the 60s – with the Grade II listed Saint George’s House as the focal point.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Councils have significantly changed the way they operate and interact with residents and partner organisations, and buildings like the Civic Centre - that were designed for working in a bygone era – can eventually become a barrier to progress.

“We were determined, when we made the decision to move out of the Civic, to twin-track the development of our new building with a process to ensure the site on Burdon Road would be quickly regenerated and we are delighted that – only a matter of months after moving our team into City Hall - we are seeing the way paved for development to quickly proceed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Rennie, Development Director with Vistry Partnerships North East, added: “It’s great to see work advancing on the demolition of this site, which will allow us to move forward with our development plans, delivering a beautiful new community on the edge of Sunderland city centre.”

The works are making way for 265 new homes.