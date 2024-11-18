A look at Sunderland's loveliest retro lavatories as we count down to World Toilet Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As we count down to World Toilet Day (it arrives on November 19), here’s a look back at conveniences which got us taking notice.
The Dalton Park Outlet won the Loo of the Year Gold Award in 2015 and Amanda Kenney was making sure the family toilets in in proper working order in this photo.
Top toilets at Dalton Park
Ten years earlier, the toilets at The Bridges in Sunderland took gold in the same awards.
Liz Stirk, Sue Walt, Lynsey McKenna, Gill Kenny and Steve Martin were celebrating the success.
A spruce-up in Seaham
In 2014, the Byron Place shopping centre in Seaham had revamped toilets to show off.
And in 2013, the East Durham Artists Network’s new premises were opened - in a former toilet block.
Here is Easington MP Grahame Morris (right) cutting the ribbon to officially open them.
On a mission to help the world
World Toilet Day was set up in 2001. It is celebrated on the same day every year and aims to encourage action to tackle the global sanitation crisis .
Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in the Echo’s nostalgia section by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.