Cue the jokes about being flushed with success. But the truth is, Wearside does have a record for lavatories which make the headlines.

As we count down to World Toilet Day (it arrives on November 19), here’s a look back at conveniences which got us taking notice.

The Dalton Park Outlet won the Loo of the Year Gold Award in 2015 and Amanda Kenney was making sure the family toilets in in proper working order in this photo.

Top toilets at Dalton Park

Amanda Kenney working in one of the family toilets at Dalton Park. | se

Ten years earlier, the toilets at The Bridges in Sunderland took gold in the same awards.

Liz Stirk, Sue Walt, Lynsey McKenna, Gill Kenny and Steve Martin were celebrating the success.

The Bridges team celebrate their success in the 2005 Loo of the Year Awards. | se

A spruce-up in Seaham

In 2014, the Byron Place shopping centre in Seaham had revamped toilets to show off.

John Brady of Byron Place Shopping Centre, Seaham in their re-vamped toilets 10 years ago. | se

And in 2013, the East Durham Artists Network’s new premises were opened - in a former toilet block.

Here is Easington MP Grahame Morris (right) cutting the ribbon to officially open them.

Grahame Morris (right) cutting the ribbon to officially open the new East Durham Artists Network premises in the former toilet block, in Church Street, Seaham | se

On a mission to help the world

World Toilet Day was set up in 2001. It is celebrated on the same day every year and aims to encourage action to tackle the global sanitation crisis .

Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in the Echo’s nostalgia section by emailing [email protected]