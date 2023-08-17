They were the Sunderland people who loved to entertain.

Some never got the plaudits they deserved. Others got worldwide fame.

Here are some of Wearside's best from the Echo's archives but that's just for starters.

Read More A day at the pictures in Sunderland - starting in 1947

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want your own suggestions. Who were the locally born entertainers who knew how to put a smile on people's faces?

The things he could do on roller skates

Let's start with a few we loved.

Checker Wheel.

Ken Wheal went by the stage name Checker.

Checker Wheel - the entertainer who fell in love on Wearside.

He had a pair of skates bolted on to football boots and could do acrobatics, the splits and tap dance.

His friends included Roy Hudd and Larry Grayson and while he was a Cockney by origin, all that changed when he popped into Summerside’s newsagents to buy a copy of The Stage.

The Sunderland girl who stole his heart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He caught glimpse of Pauline Langley, the worker smiling back at him over the counter, and it wasn't long before they were inseparable. Ken settled in Sunderland.

Checker was appearing twice nightly at the Newcastle Palace in 1957.

Checker had a stage record of playing 6,237 shows in 1,442 venues during his career and made his final bow aged 91 in 2020.

Bill Ford.

Pc Bill Ford was not only a fine policeman.

Bill Ford pictured in 2019, reliving his days as a local performer when he would entertain the children of police officers at Christmas.

He was just as adept at putting on a comedy routine each year. He did it for the sons and daughters of Wearside’s policemen and women.

Uncle Bill the laughing police officer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bill Ford was much more than that to Sunderland children. For decades, wide-eyed youngsters would get to watch Uncle Bill, the man who loved to get on stage and do a comedy routine.

There was slapstick, a bit of magic and he would let the children throw all sorts at him.

It was a big part of the annual police children’s party at Christmas. There would be a singer, food, party games and the high spot would be Bill.

Venues such as Seaburn Hall, The Roker Hotel and Wetheralls all saw Bill perform his comedy routine. Did you?

Bob and Alf Pearson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers who were singers and stage stars. Sunderland duo, Bob and Alf Pearson, were variety performers who spanned the era of musical halls, radio, gramophone and TV.

They made more than 400 records

Song and comedy duo Bob and Alf Pearson pictured in 1973.

They were on the bill with stars such as Harry Lauder, Bud Flanagan and G.H. Elliott and won worldwide fame as Sunderland’s Sunny Sons – singing in thousands of concerts around the globe and making more than 400 records.

They headlined at the Odeon Sunderland on Boxing Day in 1933.

Their last duo on TV

Holmeside, including the Odeon.

In October 1985, the brothers sang for the final time together as guests of Sir Harry Secombe on his show Highway. Bob died two months later, ending a partnership of 56 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alf kept on performing. He appeared in the TV show You Rang, M’Lord? in 1988 and released a compilation CD of his hit duets with Bob in 2001.

Alf Pearson in 2001.

But on July 7, 2012, just three weeks after his 102nd birthday, Alf took his final curtain.

Putting the spotlight on you

Which stage act deserves our attention. They might have had worldwide fame or put on shows each year for a small group of Wearsiders.