The 1984 fire which raged through St Peter's Church, and the inspiring fightback by Sunderland people

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Aug 2024, 05:02 BST
It all started with a church fire but it led to a display of Sunderland community spirit at its best.

It was back in 1984 when St Peter’s Church in Monkwearmouth was ablaze.

A photo which shows the scale of the incident in 1984.A photo which shows the scale of the incident in 1984.
A photo which shows the scale of the incident in 1984. | se

Smoke poured from the roof of the church

Flames and smoke poured from the building and a huge hole appeared in the roof but it was the brave fire crews which stopped it from being even more disastrous.

Firefighters get close to the flames which spread across the roof of the church.Firefighters get close to the flames which spread across the roof of the church.
Firefighters get close to the flames which spread across the roof of the church. | se

Afterwards, the people of Wearside came together to create a giant card to say thank you to the firefighters.

Thank you to the brave firefighters

Rev Martin Turner was pictured handing over the card to Mr Boucher, the Senior Divisional Officer for the fire brigade.

The people of Sunderland made this card to the firefighters who saved St Peter's Church.The people of Sunderland made this card to the firefighters who saved St Peter's Church.
The people of Sunderland made this card to the firefighters who saved St Peter's Church. | se

But that was only the start. Soon, a fundraising campaign was under way to help the church.

Doris got creative to raise funds

Doris Watson, 72, was among those who helped.

She put together an exhibition of her paintings and they went on show at the North of England Building Society in Fawcett Street.

Doris Watson takes a look at her exhibition of paintings in 1984.Doris Watson takes a look at her exhibition of paintings in 1984.
Doris Watson takes a look at her exhibition of paintings in 1984. | se

Back to its original splendour

The aim was to boost the appeal fund for the church.

Other events were also held and by 1985 both the inside of the church and the roof had been repaired.

We want your memories of the fire and the fundraising which followed it.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

