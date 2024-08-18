The 1984 fire which raged through St Peter's Church, and the inspiring fightback by Sunderland people
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was back in 1984 when St Peter’s Church in Monkwearmouth was ablaze.
Smoke poured from the roof of the church
Flames and smoke poured from the building and a huge hole appeared in the roof but it was the brave fire crews which stopped it from being even more disastrous.
Afterwards, the people of Wearside came together to create a giant card to say thank you to the firefighters.
Thank you to the brave firefighters
Rev Martin Turner was pictured handing over the card to Mr Boucher, the Senior Divisional Officer for the fire brigade.
But that was only the start. Soon, a fundraising campaign was under way to help the church.
Doris got creative to raise funds
Doris Watson, 72, was among those who helped.
She put together an exhibition of her paintings and they went on show at the North of England Building Society in Fawcett Street.
Back to its original splendour
The aim was to boost the appeal fund for the church.
Other events were also held and by 1985 both the inside of the church and the roof had been repaired.
We want your memories of the fire and the fundraising which followed it.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.