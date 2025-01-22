I found this amazing story of a Sunderland ship launch delayed six times by storms

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:29 BST
Spare a thought for the Sunderland shipyard workers who faced a nightmare scenario because of storms.

The teams at Bartram’s had completed the building of the Rio Chico which was a 450ft steel cargo ship completed in 1947.

The Echo was there for the sixth attempt to launch the Rio Chico from Bartram's yard in 1947.The Echo was there for the sixth attempt to launch the Rio Chico from Bartram's yard in 1947.
The Echo was there for the sixth attempt to launch the Rio Chico from Bartram's yard in 1947. | se

Six attempts at a launch

She was ready for launch but Mother Nature had other ideas.

Bartram’s tried five times to get the Rio Chico down the slipway but the English weather foiled it every time. Storms hit Sunderland hard that year.

The giant structure of the Rio Chico waiting to be launched at Bartram's.The giant structure of the Rio Chico waiting to be launched at Bartram's.
The giant structure of the Rio Chico waiting to be launched at Bartram's. | se

It was only at the sixth time of asking that the North Eastern Marine Engineering-built ship finally went into the River Wear.

People gathering to watch the launch of the Rio Chico at the sixth time of asking.People gathering to watch the launch of the Rio Chico at the sixth time of asking.
People gathering to watch the launch of the Rio Chico at the sixth time of asking. | se

A brief outline of Bartram’s

Bartram’s was open in Sunderland from 1837 to 1978 and its work was in especially high demand during the Second World War when it built 24 cargo ships.

Tell us if a relative if yours worked in the shipyards by emailing [email protected]

