I found this amazing story of a Sunderland ship launch delayed six times by storms
The teams at Bartram’s had completed the building of the Rio Chico which was a 450ft steel cargo ship completed in 1947.
Six attempts at a launch
She was ready for launch but Mother Nature had other ideas.
Bartram’s tried five times to get the Rio Chico down the slipway but the English weather foiled it every time. Storms hit Sunderland hard that year.
It was only at the sixth time of asking that the North Eastern Marine Engineering-built ship finally went into the River Wear.
A brief outline of Bartram’s
Bartram’s was open in Sunderland from 1837 to 1978 and its work was in especially high demand during the Second World War when it built 24 cargo ships.
