Spare a thought for the crew and workmen on a Sunderland ship 55 years ago.

They had done all the hard work on getting the Iason ready in January 1970.

This photograph of painters on the 16,000 ton cargo liner Iason was taken shortly before the vessel ran sea trials. | se

A 15ft hole in the hull

The ship even made it out into the North Sea for acceptance trials after the work was completed.

Inside the engine room of the 16,800 ton Iason which collided with the North Pier. | se

But then Wearside was hit by storms and as the Iason returned to port, she was blown into the North Pier.

The collision caused a 15ft rip in the hole as shown in these Sunderland Echo photos.

In service for 27 years

A workman is seen looking through the 15ft vertical gash in the hull of the ship which was taken to the Pallion yard.

A workman is seen looking through the 15ft vertical hole in the hull. | se

Another shows painters who were preparing to repaint the name of the vessel on the stern of the ship which was built for Greek owners.

Eventually, the Iason went into service in March that year and the 16,000 ton cargo liner worked until 1997 when she was broken up.

Tell us if you worked in the shipyards and your memories of the jobs you did and the people you worked with.