15 nostalgic 1960s Sunderland scenes you won't find today

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:41 BST

Let’s swing back to the 1960s for a whole basket of super Sunderland memories.

They all have one thing in common. They were a regular sight on Wearside 60 years ago but you’d be hard pressed to find them now.

From Joplings sweet bar to Graftons and Bartrams shipyard to school trips on the Devonia, it’s all here thanks to the Sunderland Echo and Sunderland Antiquarian Society archives.

Sunderland in the 1960s was packed with iconic shops and businesses, including Graftons.

1. Graftons and more

Sunderland in the 1960s was packed with iconic shops and businesses, including Graftons.

Len Duns, the former Sunderland player, had a fruit shop in Blandford Street in the 1960s.

2. Duns fruit shop

Len Duns, the former Sunderland player, had a fruit shop in Blandford Street in the 1960s.

Pictured here is a 1960s ship launch at the Bartrams yard for the Timaru Star.

3. Ship launch day at Bartrams

Pictured here is a 1960s ship launch at the Bartrams yard for the Timaru Star.

Who's for a trip down Crowtree Road? Hodgsons, Dacks and Kays all had great offers at Christmas in 1961 - when this picture was taken.

4. Shopping in Crowtree Road

Who's for a trip down Crowtree Road? Hodgsons, Dacks and Kays all had great offers at Christmas in 1961 - when this picture was taken.

