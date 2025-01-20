They all have one thing in common. They were a regular sight on Wearside 60 years ago but you’d be hard pressed to find them now.
1. Graftons and more
Sunderland in the 1960s was packed with iconic shops and businesses, including Graftons. | se
2. Duns fruit shop
Len Duns, the former Sunderland player, had a fruit shop in Blandford Street in the 1960s. | se
3. Ship launch day at Bartrams
Pictured here is a 1960s ship launch at the Bartrams yard for the Timaru Star. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Shopping in Crowtree Road
Who's for a trip down Crowtree Road? Hodgsons, Dacks and Kays all had great offers at Christmas in 1961 - when this picture was taken. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.