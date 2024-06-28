The Sunderland school trip which was diverted amid international unrest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the Sunderland school kids whose great international adventure had a last-minute change.

It was back in June 1967 when one of the annual cruises on the school ship Devonia hit an unexpected hitch.

Four hundred Durham County schoolchildren had been due to leave the Wear.

But with 24 hours to go, they had their itinerary changed because of the war in the Middle East at the time.

A last-minute alteration

British India's cruiser Devonia was to have taken the children and others from Northumberland and Dunbartonshire to Cherbourg, Lisbon and Tangier.

But a spokesman for Durham County Education Department said at the time: '' We have just heard that because of the Middle East situation the Government has advised tourists to avoid North African ports.

“So instead of going to Tangier the children will now be calling at Gibraltar.''

