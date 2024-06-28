The Sunderland school trip which was diverted amid international unrest

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jun 2024, 06:17 BST
Meet the Sunderland school kids whose great international adventure had a last-minute change.

It was back in June 1967 when one of the annual cruises on the school ship Devonia hit an unexpected hitch.

Four hundred Durham County schoolchildren had been due to leave the Wear.

Parents watch as the Devonia sets off on another adventure.Parents watch as the Devonia sets off on another adventure.
Parents watch as the Devonia sets off on another adventure. | se

But with 24 hours to go, they had their itinerary changed because of the war in the Middle East at the time.

A last-minute alteration

British India's cruiser Devonia was to have taken the children and others from Northumberland and Dunbartonshire to Cherbourg, Lisbon and Tangier.

Memories of the school ship Devonia on a visit to Sunderland.Memories of the school ship Devonia on a visit to Sunderland.
Memories of the school ship Devonia on a visit to Sunderland. | se

But a spokesman for Durham County Education Department said at the time: '' We have just heard that because of the Middle East situation the Government has advised tourists to avoid North African ports.

“So instead of going to Tangier the children will now be calling at Gibraltar.''

Children boarding the ship for the journey in 1967 which had its itinerary changed.Children boarding the ship for the journey in 1967 which had its itinerary changed.
Children boarding the ship for the journey in 1967 which had its itinerary changed. | se

Were you one of the children on board the Devonia that year and what are your memories of the adventures you had.

Tell us if you spot someone you know in these Echo archive scenes.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

