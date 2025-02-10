One last hurrah for Sunderland's shipyard heroes 25 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
The last remnants of Sunderland’s ship industry was on show 25 years ago.

It was in the year 2000 that a massive floating pontoon was towed out of Pallion's covered construction hall.

On her way past Queen Alexandra Bridge

The 10,000-tonne structure of reinforced concrete was pulled by tugs down to Greenwell's Quay, near the river mouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once it was there, it was fitted out with mechanical engineering equipment, and was pictured on its journey as it went past the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

It was a reminder of what was once a huge Wearside employer. Sunderland had 400 shipyards throughout its history.

The floating pontoon on its way down the Wear in 2000.placeholder image
The floating pontoon on its way down the Wear in 2000. | se

A sad day in 1988

It was in December 1988 that the last shipyard shut in Sunderland. The then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announced that North East Shipbuilders, a company formed by all the yards on the river, was to close.

Superflex November was the last ship launched on the Wear and left the former Austin and Pickersgill yard at Southwick on December 12, 1988.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her launch came just days after the last newly constructed ship ever to leave Pallion – Superflex Kilo – floated out.

‘An act of economic vandalism’

The leader of Sunderland Council, Charles Slater, spoke out in 1988 as he waited for a Government decision on the future of North East Shipbuilders Ltd.

The massive floating pontoon which was towed out of Pallion's covered construction hall.placeholder image
The massive floating pontoon which was towed out of Pallion's covered construction hall. | se

If closure takes place, he said, it would take eight to 10 years to recreate the jobs which the Government was about to destroy.

Cllr Slater added: "If the announcement is made in the form anticipated and the yards have to close, then the town has been betrayed by the Government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It would be an act of economic vandalism, unparalleled in the history of this country, to destroy the two most modern shipyards in Europe."

If you worked in the industry, share your memories by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandQueen Alexandra BridgeHistoryWearsideMargaret Thatcher
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice