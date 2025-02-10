One last hurrah for Sunderland's shipyard heroes 25 years ago
It was in the year 2000 that a massive floating pontoon was towed out of Pallion's covered construction hall.
On her way past Queen Alexandra Bridge
The 10,000-tonne structure of reinforced concrete was pulled by tugs down to Greenwell's Quay, near the river mouth.
Once it was there, it was fitted out with mechanical engineering equipment, and was pictured on its journey as it went past the Queen Alexandra Bridge.
It was a reminder of what was once a huge Wearside employer. Sunderland had 400 shipyards throughout its history.
A sad day in 1988
It was in December 1988 that the last shipyard shut in Sunderland. The then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announced that North East Shipbuilders, a company formed by all the yards on the river, was to close.
Superflex November was the last ship launched on the Wear and left the former Austin and Pickersgill yard at Southwick on December 12, 1988.
Her launch came just days after the last newly constructed ship ever to leave Pallion – Superflex Kilo – floated out.
‘An act of economic vandalism’
The leader of Sunderland Council, Charles Slater, spoke out in 1988 as he waited for a Government decision on the future of North East Shipbuilders Ltd.
If closure takes place, he said, it would take eight to 10 years to recreate the jobs which the Government was about to destroy.
Cllr Slater added: "If the announcement is made in the form anticipated and the yards have to close, then the town has been betrayed by the Government.
"It would be an act of economic vandalism, unparalleled in the history of this country, to destroy the two most modern shipyards in Europe."
