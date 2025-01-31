Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crocodiles, pelicans and penguins. They were all being lined up for Sunderland 50 years ago.

Work started in 1973 on a £500,000 plan aimed at transforming an area of Seaburn into one of the biggest attractions on the North East coast.

Dolphins arrived at Ocean Park in Seaburn in April 1973. Tell us if you went to see them. | se

Two heated swimming pools

Swimming pools, a dolphinarium and “sea world” were all in the plans for the area near the former children’s boating lake.

Rubble was being used to fill in the former boating lake.

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “When builders finish work on the site this summer, there will be two heated swimming pools. Both circular, the large 70ft pool will be for adults and the 50ft pool for children.

Did you love a visit to Ocean Park? | se

Crocodiles, otters and penguins

“Probably the biggest attraction will be the dolphinarium, but visitors will also be able to see crocodiles, sea lions, pelicans, penguins, and otters.

“The “sea world” and swimming pools are in turn part of an even larger 26-acre development.”

Seaburn fairground getting into its full stride again in 1948 after the Second World War. | se

It was quite a headline hitter when Sunderland had plenty of other topics to discuss in 1973.

A light for Janet’s cigar

Here are some of them;

Janet Webb, of television’s Morecambe and Wise Show, opened a new shop in Binns in Fawcett Street.

Doris Ramsey, from Grindon, gave Janet a light for her cigar.

Orders for 14 ships worth £32million - the biggest block order for the River Wear - were won by Austin and Pickersgill.

Another pride of Sunderland industry 50 years ago. Here's the Austin and Pickersgill yard in 1974. | se

The company’s two yards would build the 14 ships for delivery in 1974 and 1975.

Ann was a top teenager

The Sunderland division of Durham County Constabulary was moving into a new long-awaited four-storey building on Livingstone Road.

It came complete with reception areas and better working conditions.

Ann Parish, 18, a North Eastern Electricity Board worker from Red House, became Wearside’s best dressed teenager in a competition which was organised by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland’s first multi-storey office block with a panoramic view of Mowbray Park was set to be built. It would provide 20,000 sq ft of prestige office space.

We hope this jogged your own memories of 1973.

Share them with us by emailing [email protected]