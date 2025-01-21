1 . Lily Arnott was aged 82 when this photo was taken in 1973. She was a well known Hendon figure who owned a shop on Nobles Bank Road and used a horse and cart to sell her goods. She also took a bell to both the 1937 and 1973 cup finals.

Lily Arnott was aged 82 when this photo was taken in 1973. She was a well known Hendon figure who owned a shop on Nobles Bank Road and used a horse and cart to sell her goods. She also took a bell to both the 1937 and 1973 cup finals. | se