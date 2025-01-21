Let's hear it for the nanas: 11 times we got Sunderland grandmothers in the picture

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:41 BST

We think they are great. That’s the grandmothers of Wearside.

It was Grandma Day this week, at least it was in Poland.

But we want to celebrate Wearside’s wonderful nanas such as these from the Sunderland Echo archives.

See if there’s a grandmother you recognise in our gallery of memories covering from 1973 to 2014.

Lily Arnott was aged 82 when this photo was taken in 1973. She was a well known Hendon figure who owned a shop on Nobles Bank Road and used a horse and cart to sell her goods. She also took a bell to both the 1937 and 1973 cup finals.

Grandmother Elizabeth Marshal and her friend Sandra Duncan set out to dance till dawn decked out in Union Jacks in Roker. They were pictured during the Royal Wedding celebrations of 1981.

Plenty of nanas in this photo from the Police OAPs party in December 1982. Who do you recognise?

Sunderland grandmother Joyce Clark was a definite hero in 2003 when she delivered her granddaughter Calista who was born in the car.

