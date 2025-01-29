Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You’ve got to hand it to the talented students of Sunderland.

They certainly know how to create something special and that is exactly what they did in these scenes. They designed school uniforms.

Pennywell pupils who designed a uniform to be worn by members of the school's promotion team, 30 years ago. | se

Designing some Pennywell memories

Let’s start with Pennywell in 1995. They were tasked with designing a uniform to be worn by members of the school's promotion team.

Wearside Partnership and the Sunderland branch of BHS helped transform the pupil's patterns into ready-to-wear garments.

Tell us if you were in the picture.

On the catwalk in 2008

Next we go to Academy 360 in 2008, where Wearside pupils showed off their creative skills.

On the catwalk at the Academy 360 fashion show in 2008. | se

The school held a fashion show and it included a display of some of the uniforms which the students had designed themselves.

The Academy 360 team who designed uniforms and showed them off in a 2008 fashion show. | se

Superb skills in Seaham

They were just as adept with clothes at Seaham School of Technology 17 years ago.

Pictured are Kathryn Bell, Jessica Socks, Emily Parker, Richard Corner and Luke Dixon wearing different combinations of their new look. They did excellent work at Seaham School of Technology. | se

Pictured are Kathryn Bell, Jessica Socks, Emily Parker, Richard Corner and Luke Dixon wearing different combinations of their new look.

Tell us if you recognise any of the people in the picture by emailing [email protected]