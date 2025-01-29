I loved these photos of your talented kids and the day they designed a school uniform
They certainly know how to create something special and that is exactly what they did in these scenes. They designed school uniforms.
Designing some Pennywell memories
Let’s start with Pennywell in 1995. They were tasked with designing a uniform to be worn by members of the school's promotion team.
Wearside Partnership and the Sunderland branch of BHS helped transform the pupil's patterns into ready-to-wear garments.
On the catwalk in 2008
Next we go to Academy 360 in 2008, where Wearside pupils showed off their creative skills.
The school held a fashion show and it included a display of some of the uniforms which the students had designed themselves.
Superb skills in Seaham
Pictured are Kathryn Bell, Jessica Socks, Emily Parker, Richard Corner and Luke Dixon wearing different combinations of their new look.
