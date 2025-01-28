It's Kazoo Day! A tribute to Wearside jazz bands who turned out in all weathers

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Jan 2025, 08:43 BST

Let’s have a celebration of our wonderful jazz band heritage. After all, it’s National Kazoo Day.

Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.

There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

There’s the Shiney Row Eagles, Pennywell Toreadors, and the Washington Greys as well as plenty of others.

Why should the USA have all the glory on National Kazoo Day when we can sing up about our own local stars.

Members of Washington Greys juvenile jazz band braved torrential rain on a march to raise money for the local miners fund in 1972.

1. Drenched in 1972

Members of Washington Greys juvenile jazz band braved torrential rain on a march to raise money for the local miners fund in 1972. | se

Photo Sales
Washington Greys juvenile jazz band braving torrential rain in 1972.

2. A big turnout

Washington Greys juvenile jazz band braving torrential rain in 1972. | se

Photo Sales
The little ones lead the way for Pennywell Toreadors in 1974.

3. The little ones lead the way for Pennywell Toreadors in 1974.

The little ones lead the way for Pennywell Toreadors in 1974. | se

Photo Sales
A gloomy day with dark skies for the Blackfell White Stars Jazz Band in 1974.

4. Braving the elements in 1974

A gloomy day with dark skies for the Blackfell White Stars Jazz Band in 1974. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AmericanSunderland EchoMemoriesSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice