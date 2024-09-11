The Sunderland Sea Road pub opening which made a big change in 1987
In 1987, the Royal Marine pub in Sea Road reopened as The Sunderland Flying Boat. Hopes were high that the only airworthy example of RAF Coastal Command’s famous Sunderland flying boat would be there for the grand event.
Flying in a plane crew
Strenuous efforts were made by brewers Joshua Tetley and Son, to bring a flying boat to the sea front at Seaburn and have the crew perform the opening.
The name of the new-look pub actually had Sunderland Echo links.
A different look and a discrete area for music
The idea to re-name The Royal Marine came from retired Echo chief photographer and former RAF man Eddie Pears who was delighted when the brewery agreed to the name change to coincide with a prestigious £240,000 redevelopment.
The new pub would have a different look.
Market research advised the brewery to steer the Sunderland Flying Boat towards a more mature clientele. There will be no pool tables, flashing lights or juke boxes.
Guest beers and tasty lunches
Instead there will be a relaxed atmosphere, discrete area-zoned music, and superb pictures of the huge flying boats.
In addition to the brewery’s own products, there will be regular guest beers and lunches will be served.
Manager Bob Shackleton and his wife, Margaret intend to create a traditional pub atmosphere with great emphasis on customer care.
