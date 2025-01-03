LISTEN: My podcast interview with one of Sunderland's most passionate fans
Michael Ganley’s fantastic journey progressed from the little boy who walked the streets of Sunderland with a football under his arm, to the man behind a huge Wearside success story.
A passion for collecting
His passion for SAFC knew no bounds and by the 2020s, he had collected so much Black Cats memorabilia that he opened the Fans Museum.
We spoke to Michael to find out more about his childhood in the latest episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast.
The series, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, has reached episode 6.
Retro memories of Ritchie Pitt
Michael told us: “Football was always the driving force for me.”
He recalled childhood days of getting through packed crowds to get into Roker Park with his pals.
He spoke of going to Thornhill school where a famous name from Sunderland's 1973 team was his PE teacher. It was Ritchie Pitt.
And he remembered days where school pupils would play games ‘of murder ball in the gym’.
Rooms packed with memorabilia
But it was in adulthood when Michael’s passion for collecting gained publicity.
His huge stockpile of memorabilia was packed into every spare space in his dad’s house.
Eventually, Michael decided he needed to see if his dream of a museum to football would work.
Hear the interview in full
The people of Sunderland loved it and the Fans Museum dream was under way.
Michael’s interview can be heard in full in the next episode of Wearside Echoes, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
It will be live from a podcast platform near you on January 7, via this link.
