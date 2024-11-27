Meet the Sunderland pensioners who were off to France for a pre-Christmas dinner - at McDonald’s.

Fifty pensioners held regular meetings at McD’s in Wearside in 1993. In fact, they got together every week for Big Macs and a natter.

The bingo ‘n burger set from Sunderland

They became so fond of their get togethers that they decided to pop over to France for some real French fries.

The pensioners who were heading to France for a Christmas meal at McDonald's in 1993. | se

The city’s grannies were won over by weekly games of bingo and free cups of coffee at the restaurant, with more than 70 pensioners regularly attending the “eyes down for a quarter-pounder” session in Sunderland.

The Sunderland Echo described them in 1993 as ‘the bingo n’ burger set’.

Duty frees from Lille

Staff members Pam Newburn, left, and Sue Hartis start another game of bingo for Sunderland pensioners at McDonald's in 1993. | se

They planned a whole programme of fun in France including stocking up on duty-free.

They were going to Lille were there were two McDonalds.

One of the members was Sue Hartis who said in 1993: “This is our first trip abroad, but we’ve been to Gretna, Scarborough and the Tyne Tees studios.”

‘I come every week for the bingo’

Lilian Webster said: “I never used to come in McDonalds, but now I come in every week for the bingo. You get a good crowd in.”

A full house for bingo at McDonald's in Sunderland in 1993. | se

After the weekend in France, the next major date on the pensioners’ social calendar was a Christmas meal.

Tell us if you know any of the people who were in the ‘bingo and burger set’. Email [email protected]