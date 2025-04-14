I never knew this! This Sunderland orphan met Abraham Lincoln, Dickens and Queen Victoria
William Schaw Lindsay was a orphan who rose through the ranks to become a shipping magnate.
He met Dickens, Florence Nightingale and Queen Victoria
By 1859, he had become the Member of Parliament for Sunderland.
He met with an extraordinary number of famous Victorians including Abraham Lincoln, Livingstone, Brunel, Nightingale, Dickens, Napoleon lll and Queen Victoria herself.
His remarkable rise will be the subject of the latest Sunderland Antiquarian Society talk which will be held on Thursday, April 17.
‘It really should be a fascinating evening’
And the man giving the talk will be his great great grandson Bill Lindsay. Get along to the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road - opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre - for the talk which starts at 7.30pm.
Antiquarian Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “ The talk is well illustrated. It really should be a fascinating evening.”
Admission is £2 for members, £3 for non-members and doors open at 6.40pm.
A treasure trove for history lovers
To find out more about the Antiquarian Society, get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
