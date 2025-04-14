Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

He was surely one of Sunderland’s most incredible figures - and his life will be under the spotlight this week.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Schaw Lindsay was a orphan who rose through the ranks to become a shipping magnate.

William Schaw Lindsay whose life will be spotlighted at the next monthly Sunderland Antiquarian Society talk. | other 3rd party

He met Dickens, Florence Nightingale and Queen Victoria

By 1859, he had become the Member of Parliament for Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The fascinating Fulwell man who caught rats and ate snails

He met with an extraordinary number of famous Victorians including Abraham Lincoln, Livingstone, Brunel, Nightingale, Dickens, Napoleon lll and Queen Victoria herself.

His remarkable rise will be the subject of the latest Sunderland Antiquarian Society talk which will be held on Thursday, April 17.

Bill Lindsay in front of painting of his great great grandfather. | other 3rd party

‘It really should be a fascinating evening’

And the man giving the talk will be his great great grandson Bill Lindsay. Get along to the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road - opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre - for the talk which starts at 7.30pm.

Antiquarian Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “ The talk is well illustrated. It really should be a fascinating evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A poster that was distributed by William Schaw Lindsay around Sunderland in 1865. | other 3rd party

Admission is £2 for members, £3 for non-members and doors open at 6.40pm.

A treasure trove for history lovers

To find out more about the Antiquarian Society, get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]