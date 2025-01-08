Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented young man called Tommy Watson has been setting the Sunderland team on the road to glory this season.

But the Stadium of Light favourite is not the first Tom Watson to be associated with the club.

Sunderland footballer Tommy Watson. | Frank Reid

Our thanks go to local historian Derek Holcroft for telling us about the man who was born in Newcastle, died in Liverpool, but led Sunderland to three league titles.

Derek takes us back in time.

Tom Watson was born in Heaton Terrace, Newcastle, in 1859 and he first managed Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End who became Newcastle United.

Three league titles in three years

But he moved on to Sunderland where he was manager from 1889 to 1896.

Tom Watson, the manager who led Sunderland to three league titles. | other 3rd party

In the 1890’s, Tom Watson became Sunderland’s most successful manager and he retains that title to this day.

He led the club into the Football League.

Under his guidance, Sunderland won three league championships in 1891–92, 1892–93 and 1894–95.

The Sunderland team of the 1890s with Tom Watson pictured second left on the middle row. | se

Team Of All The Talents

Watson's Sunderland were declared the "Team of All Talents" by William McGregor, the founder of the league, after a 7–2 win against Aston Villa.

Derek added: “At Sunderland, Tom was paid £150 per annum. To put that into perspective it was more than 50 percent above the salary of a skilled miner or shipyard worker.

“In 1896, Liverpool FC offered to double Tom’s wages and £300 was an outstanding salary in 1896.”

Mr Watson died in 1915 after he contracted a chill which turned into a fatal bout of pneumonia.

A Derek Holcroft report on Tom Watson's huge success as a Sunderland manager. | other 3rd party

Our thanks go to Derek for yet another interesting read.

His previous tales included:

