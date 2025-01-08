Sunderland's most successful boss shares his name with a current SAFC star
But the Stadium of Light favourite is not the first Tom Watson to be associated with the club.
Our thanks go to local historian Derek Holcroft for telling us about the man who was born in Newcastle, died in Liverpool, but led Sunderland to three league titles.
Derek takes us back in time.
Tom Watson was born in Heaton Terrace, Newcastle, in 1859 and he first managed Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End who became Newcastle United.
Three league titles in three years
In the 1890’s, Tom Watson became Sunderland’s most successful manager and he retains that title to this day.
He led the club into the Football League.
Under his guidance, Sunderland won three league championships in 1891–92, 1892–93 and 1894–95.
Team Of All The Talents
Watson's Sunderland were declared the "Team of All Talents" by William McGregor, the founder of the league, after a 7–2 win against Aston Villa.
Derek added: “At Sunderland, Tom was paid £150 per annum. To put that into perspective it was more than 50 percent above the salary of a skilled miner or shipyard worker.
“In 1896, Liverpool FC offered to double Tom’s wages and £300 was an outstanding salary in 1896.”
Mr Watson died in 1915 after he contracted a chill which turned into a fatal bout of pneumonia.
