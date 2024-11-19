Snowy weather forces speaker change in Sunderland talk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Sunderland Antiquarian Society’s monthly talk - on Thursday, November 21 - will now be given by society secretary Philip Curtis on the topic of Roker and Seaburn.
All other arrangements remain the same
The original speaker was Bill Lindsay, from Hertfordshire, who was going to speak about his great great grandfather, former Sunderland MP William Schaw Lindsay.
But a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in parts of the UK means Bill’s talk will now be held in April 2025.
How Roker and Seaburn developed
Philip said; “All other arrangements for Thursday remain the same. Doors open at 6.40pm, talk commences 7.30pm and carriages at 9pm.”
Philip will trace the history and development of Roker and Seaburn and the talk will be packed with retro photos.
He added: “Please do come along if you can and support the society.”
A treasure trove for history lovers
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.