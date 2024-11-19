Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s snowy winter has meant a change of speaker for a Sunderland event - but it still promises to be a winner.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society’s monthly talk - on Thursday, November 21 - will now be given by society secretary Philip Curtis on the topic of Roker and Seaburn.

One of the wonderful photos which will illustrated the November talk at Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

All other arrangements remain the same

The original speaker was Bill Lindsay, from Hertfordshire, who was going to speak about his great great grandfather, former Sunderland MP William Schaw Lindsay.

But a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in parts of the UK means Bill’s talk will now be held in April 2025.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has announced a change of speaker for this week’s talk. | other 3rd party

How Roker and Seaburn developed

Philip said; “All other arrangements for Thursday remain the same. Doors open at 6.40pm, talk commences 7.30pm and carriages at 9pm.”

Philip will trace the history and development of Roker and Seaburn and the talk will be packed with retro photos.

He added: “Please do come along if you can and support the society.”

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | se

A treasure trove for history lovers

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]