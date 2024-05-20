Seven Sunderland pubs and clubs with a story to tell

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th May 2024, 16:33 BST

If they could tell a story - it would be fascinating

Heard the one about the Sunderland nightclub which had three judges in it?

It’s true and it makes up part of our look back at pubs, hotels and nightclubs with a story to tell.

We’ve got Chambers, the Painted Wagon, Grand Hotel, Porcupine Park and more.

Intrigued? It’s all in our gallery of flashback Echo photos.

Porcupine Park, Painted Wagon, Chambers and more. Sunderland venues with a background worth looking at.

1. They've got a story to tell

The Grand Hotel was a hotel with bedrooms in two different streets. It was based in Bridge Street but it had a connection to an annexe in Bedford Street where there were more bedrooms.

2. The Grand Hotel

The Painted Wagon, opened in 1974, was built inside the ABC cinema in what used to be the rear stalls. The Western-style pub had wagon wheels on the walls and ceilings.

3. Painted Wagon

The Mecca Centre is remembered by many for its revolving dance floor - although some Echo readers reckoned it wasn't the greatest idea after a few drinks.

4. Mecca Centre

